UBS Group AG Has $1.89 Billion Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,340,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,887,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 125,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.77. 745,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

