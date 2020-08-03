UBS Group AG Has $404.74 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 508,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $404,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.72.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 189,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 286.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

