UBS Group AG Has $586.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $586,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.