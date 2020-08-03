UBS Group AG Has $669.65 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $669,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 205,759 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.50. 426,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

