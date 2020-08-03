UBS Group AG Has $846.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $846,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.11. 2,832,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

