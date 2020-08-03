UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $126,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 212,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.