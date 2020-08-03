UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Ecolab worth $222,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

