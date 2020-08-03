UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $196,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,459,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 466,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. 107,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,980. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

