UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,576,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 3.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,551,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.63. 1,744,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

