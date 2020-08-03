UBS Group AG Sells 7,224 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.73% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $336,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.25. 133,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

