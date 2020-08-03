UChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,434.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, UChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. UChain has a total market cap of $53,010.59 and $5,434.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.57 or 0.02041746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00194846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00074649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00110608 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

