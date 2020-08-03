Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,668. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.