Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 8.3% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $172.06. 1,981,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,059. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

