Valaris (DOFSQ) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Valaris (OTCMKTS: DOFSQ) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valaris to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -117.37% -12.45% -6.65% Valaris Competitors -76.77% -13.40% -4.72%

This table compares Valaris and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million -$357.21 million -0.11 Valaris Competitors $1.09 billion -$286.58 million 0.65

Valaris’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valaris and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 873 2310 1929 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 64.83%. Given Valaris’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris competitors beat Valaris on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

