Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.