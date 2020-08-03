Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,806 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. 692,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.