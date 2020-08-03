Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

