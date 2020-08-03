Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $156,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,177. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $212.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.