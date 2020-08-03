Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $24,412,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,295.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

