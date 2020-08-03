Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.72. 95,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

