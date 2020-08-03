Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after acquiring an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $302.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

