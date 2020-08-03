Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.41. 6,671,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

