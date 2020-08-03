Wells Fargo & Co Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $840.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $765.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $778.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $787.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.86.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $3,437,707. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.