Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Has $3.46 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. CSX makes up 8.2% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. 2,737,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.