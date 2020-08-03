Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Northland Securities began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 12,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $329.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.