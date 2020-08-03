Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to Post $2.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.55. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $10.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.31. 64,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

