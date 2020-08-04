-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. Assertio Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assertio Therapeutics.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Assertio Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 12,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,281. The company has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Assertio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

