$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,671. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

