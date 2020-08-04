-$0.58 EPS Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.60). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 8,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,189. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

