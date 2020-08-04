-$0.81 EPS Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.76). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 79,776 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $9,324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $7,405,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,565. The firm has a market cap of $616.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.12. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

