10 15 Associates Inc. Acquires 3,133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.6% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

