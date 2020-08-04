10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 4,021 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 733,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

