10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 4,386 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 739,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.