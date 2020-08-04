10 15 Associates Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 518,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.