10 15 Associates Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 111.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

DIS traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 508,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

