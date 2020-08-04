10 15 Associates Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.32. 1,688,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $186.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

