10 15 Associates Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,165,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,062. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

