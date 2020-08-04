10 15 Associates Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 701,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

