10 15 Associates Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. 5,734,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

