10 15 Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,682,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 152,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,401. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

