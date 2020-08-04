1,167 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

RTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 6,257,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

