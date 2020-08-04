14,888 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 420,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. 500,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.94. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

