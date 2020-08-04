1,915 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NYSE PG traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. 221,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

