19,646 Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 67.7% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 327,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 132,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 20.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 519,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 164,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,644. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

