21,382 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 4,297,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

