2,233 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

