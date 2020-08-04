3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

