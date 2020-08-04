$470,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post sales of $470,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $590,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $22.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.12. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

