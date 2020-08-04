Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 141.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.