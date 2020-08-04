Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price dropped by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.98 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.11. 7,404,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

